Children are thrilled by visit of gold medallist Shona McCallin to their Grantham nursery

Olympic gold medallist Shona McCallin showed off her gold medal last week when she visited a Grantham nursery.

Shona, who won her medal with the Team GB ladies’ hockey team in Rio, spoke to the children and staff of Stepping Stones nursery and signed autographs.

Olympic hockey gold medallist Shona McCallin meets staff and children at Stepping Stones nursery in Grantham. Photo: TRP-31-8-2016-959A (8)

The children made flags and decorated cakes with the Union Jack for the visit.

Deputy manager Tracy Dixon invited Shona, of Dry Doddington, to the nursery. Tracy said: “I am hockey fan so it was lovely of her to come along. She chatted with the children and signed some autographs. We were absolutely thrilled she was able to take time out of her busy schedule. Nothing was too much trouble for her.

“She said it had been one big party since the Olympics and her feet had hardly touched the floor.”

Some children and staff were able to come over from sister nursery Headstart to see Shona aswell.

The hockey star was presented with flowers and cards by the children.