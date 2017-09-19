Children attend ceremony after completing library reading challenge

Children who took part in a summer reading initiative were invited to collect their certificates at a ceremony on Saturday.

A total of 300 local children embarked on the Animal Agents challenge at Grantham Library, which required them to read six or more books throughout their summer holidays.

The library has been taking part in The Summer Reading Challenge, which is run in partnership between The Reading Agency and the Society of Chief Librarians, for more than six years. The challenge aims to encourage children from across the country to visit their local library each summer and read for pleasure. Children can sign up to read at least six library books over the school holidays,

Cultural service assistant Charlotte Caves was impressed with how many children managed to complete the challenge.

She said: “Nearly 300 children started the six-week challenge with us this year, with 150 completing it. We visited lots of schools before the holidays to talk to the children about how important it is to keep up their reading levels over the holidays. Six weeks is a long time not to read anything. The challenges have always been very popular with both children and their parents.”

As well as reading a different book each week, children were able to collect incentives along the way including a bookmark after reading two books, an origami game after four books and a gold medal after completing six books.

Charlotte added: “We would also give them a sticker after each book they read.”

Fifty children attended the ceremony on Saturday morning, where they were presented with their certificates by Eileen Hanbury, a volunteer at Pets as Therapy, a national charity providing therapeutic animal visits, who often holds sessions at the library with her pet dog Ben.

Charlotte added: “It was a great turnout this year and we are looking forward to doing it all again next year.”