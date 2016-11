Pupils and staff at Sir William Robertson Academy helped raise £739.58 for Children in Need on Friday by having a non-uniform/dress up/wear something spotty day.

The Welbourn school’s catering team entered in the spirit of the day by dressing up ‘cowboy/girl style’ along with some of the other staff and pupils.

Children in Need: Sir William Robertson Academy

Catering manager Jane Marr (centre) is pictured with her catering team, while design and technology technician David Jex is pictured with Pudsey Bear.