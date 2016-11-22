Children in Need: Youngsters’ cake sale total after five years stands at £4,100!

Five youngsters who live in Great Gonerby have raised money for Children in Need for the fifth year in a row.

And their total now stands at £4,100.

Harry Williamson, 14, Maisie Williamson, 9, Alex Jefferson, 14, Izzy Durrands, 11, and Felicity Durrands, 4, sold cakes from a stall outside the village post office on Saturday, raising £923.

The cakes were baked and donated by people in the village, with those not sold being donated to homelessness charity Grantham Passage.

Harry and Maisie’s mum, Abi Williamson, 42, of Green Street, said: “I’m so proud. It’s one of those things that you do feel proud of and encourage them to do.

“A massive thank you to people from the village and the kind people who baked the cakes because without their support we couldn’t do it.

“It was a record year for cakes. Some people have gone to so much trouble. One lady said said [the fund-raiser] puts something back into the community, and that it’s become an annual village event.”

The young fund-raisers were also supported by village postmaster Stuart Wilson.

Pictured, from left, are – Maisie Williamson, Felicity Durrands, Izzy Durrands, Harry Williamson, Stuart Wilson and Alex Jefferson.