Children share tales at storytime session held in Grantham library

Pre-school children are invited to join in with their favourite stories and rhymes at Grantham Library.

Children and their parents gather each week to listen to a variety of nursery rhymes and stories in a relaxed and informal setting.

With well known songs including ‘Monkeys Jumping On The Bed,’ the children are encouraged to take part and have fun.

Dave Garrett has been volunteering at the library for five years and reads for the Saturday session.

He said: “My son was a good reader so it is always something that I’ve tried to promote. Reading gives children access to the whole of the education system. I use really big books, so the older children can see and read the words along with me. They get to choose which stories that they would like me to read. They often pick the same ones each week as they enjoy repetition and like to tell me what happens next.”

It was the first time that Kelly Chapman, 22, attended with her two-year-old daughter Esmay.

She said: “It has been nice to look at the stories and to see Esmay interacting with the other children. Esmay really enjoys books, so the library is the perfect place to come. We really enjoyed it and we will definitely come again.”

Cultural Service Assistants Kerri-Ann Newton and Charlotte Caves are pleased with how popular the sessions have become.

Charlotte said: “It is a free place for parents and children to come to hear and share stories. It is also a chance for parents to get together and talk to other mums and dads. The Wednesday sessions are more for the younger children, but we welcome older siblings to the session on Saturdays.”

Grantham Library runs the storytime session on a Wednesday and Saturday mornings, 10.30am to 11.00am.