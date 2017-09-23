Christmas attractions will be brought together in Grantham town centre

All the festive fun will be brought together in Grantham during the town’s Christmas market this year.

Visitors will be used to finding stalls and a funfair in Westgate and Market Place, but this year everything will be brought together on St Peter’s Hill.

Christmas on the Green

South Kesteven District Council has arranged for the road to be closed throughout the event – on Sunday, November 26 – and will bring its attractions to complement those organised by the Grantham Carnival and Events Group.

The group puts on Christmas on the Green on the St Peter’s Hill green and in Abbey Gardens. This year, families will be treated to the popular Winter Wonderland with Santa’s grotto and reindeer, live entertainment and music, street entertainers and more. There will also be craft stalls on offer in the ballroom of the Guildhall Arts Centre, pantomime characters will be greeting event-goers and a blessing of the tree will completed by Father Stuart Cradduck, rector of St Wulfram’s Church.

The festive event will begin at 10am and at 4.15pm will be the swithcing on of the Christmas lights, fireworks and mass carol singing.

SKDC’s cabinet member for retail and visitor economy Councillor Nick Robins said: “Working with Grantham Events Group we hope the new format of the Christmas Market will entice even more visitors, benefitting traders and local businesses alike.

“The lights switch-on finale and fireworks from the towers of the Guildhall will take place at 4.15pm and promises to be a spectacular end to a day to welcome in the festive season.”

St Peter’s Hill will be closed from the Post Office to Avenue Road with diversions in place.