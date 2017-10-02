Christmas card pop-up shop opens up in Grantham

Cards for Good Causes has opened up in The George Centre in Grantham.

The charity Christmas card shop sells a range of cards, the sale of which supports the work of local and national charities, including Help for Heroes, Rainbows children’s hospice and the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

The pop-up shop is staffed by local volunteers and is part of a network of more than 300 temporary shops run by Cards for Good Causes, a multi-charity Christmas card organisation.

In addition to cards with many different designs, for sale will be advent calendars, candles, wrapping paper, gift tags and stocking fillers.

Sue Berridge, area organiser, said: “Buying charity Christmas cards is one of the simplest ways to support good causes across the region this festive season. Sales of the cards not only generate funds with which the charities can make a real difference, but also purchasing and sending them helps raise awareness of the vital work these cahrities do.”

Find the pop-up shop at Unit 9, open Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-4pm until December 16.