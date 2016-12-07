Christmas film Elf to be screened at Grantham’s St Wulfram’s Church

St Wulfram’s Church will put on another pop-up cinema event, following the success of its first event for Halloween.

This time it will be Elf showing at the church, on Tuesday, December 20.

Father Stuart Cradduck, rector of St Wulfram’s, said: “Following the huge success of our last pop-up cinema, we’re holding another.”

An animated Nativity will be screened before the start of the Christmas film, starring Will Ferrell.

Doors open at 5.45pm and screening begins at 6pm.

Tickets are £2.50 for children, £4 for adults and £10 for a family of two adults and two children, and include popcorn and a soft drink.

Tickets are available at the church or online at eventbrite.com (search for ‘Elf Wulframs’).

Proceeds will go to the church and the Positive Change Works Foundation.