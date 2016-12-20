Christmas Jumper Day brings festive spirit to two Grantham firms

Employees of two Grantham businesses donned their Christmas jumpers in aid of charity Save the Children.

BGB Engineering, in Dysart Road, and Duncan & Toplis, in Castlegate, encouraged staff to wear Christmas jumpers for the day on Friday, which the children’s charity called Christmas Jumper Day.

Duncan & Toplis support Save the Children by wearing their Christmas jumpers.

BGB finance officer Claire Johnston said: “We have taken part for the last two years and asked staff to donate money to this cause.

“We have so far raised just under £400 for the charities involved.

“It has definitely promoted Christmas spirit at BGB whilst giving to a worthy cause.”

Staff at the Grantham branch of chartered accountants Duncan & Toplis were joined by colleagues across all 11 of the firm’s offices in supporting the fund-raiser.

n Send your Christmas pictures to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk with ‘Grantham Journal news’ in the subject line.