Christmas on the Green will be a ho-ho-whole lot of festive fun!

Christmas will begin in Grantham on Sunday, with the ever-popular festive fun day and switching on of the Christmas tree lights.

St Peter’s Hill and Abbey Gardens will once again become Christmas on the Green, while in Westgate there will be a market and funfair.

Bill Brookman, a one-man band, will be entertaining at Grantham's Christmas on the Green.

Christmas on the Green will be put on by the Grantham Carnival and Events Group, which promises a packed programme of music and entertainment leading up to the big event – mass carol singing and switching on of the lights, topped off with a firework finale.

Support is given by South Kesteven District Council, which has organised the market and funfair, in addition to Petticoat Lane charity stalls in St Peter’s Hill and craft stalls in the Guildhall Arts Centre ballroom.

Remember, car parking is free on Sundays in all SKDC-run car parks – Guildhall Street, Welham Street, Wharf Road and Conduit Lane.

Christmas on the Green is on 10.30am-4.30pm.

Crowds will gather to sing Christmas carols

Here’s what you have to look forward to at Christmas on the Green:

** Walk through the Winter Wonderland in Abbey Gardens, complete with Christmas trees and twinkling lights

** Also in Abbey Gardens is Santa’s Grotto and reindeer to meet

** Children can post a letter to Santa in a special postbox – and look forward to receiving their personal reply

Reindeer at Christmas on the Green.

** Youngsters can handle birds of prey from Fixter’s Falconry

** Tuck into a treat or two in the tea tent, where Creation Station will be doing seasonal crafts

** Take a look at vintage fire engines, courtesy of Lincolnshire Fire Aid

** Children’s fair rides

The firework display following the switch-on of the Christmas lights on the green in Grantham. Photo: Toby Roberts. EMN-160703-114958001

** Meet the Naughty Christmas Tree, which has decided it doesn’t want to be decorated – but Mrs Butterworth will persevere!

** Enjoy a mince pie and mulled wine

ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE

The line-up of entertainment in the marquee:

*11–11.45am: Rock Choir

*Noon-12.30pm: Grantham School of Dancing

*12.45–1.15pm: LDC Dance School

*1.15-1.45pm: Bill Brookman’s One Man Band

*1.45–2.20am: Beth Cresswell School of Dance

*2.35–3.05pm: Harrowby Singers

*3.15–3.45pm: Octovox

THE GRAND FINALE

The build-up to the grand finale begins at 3.30pm with the blessing of the tree in Market Place, the first of three blessings to be carried out by rector of St Wulfram’s Church Father Stuart Cradduck.

A procession (all welcome) will then lead through the market to St Peters’ Hill, joined by Santa abord his sleigh who will be helped along by Grantham Lions.

The second blessing is in Abbey Gardens, where a tree donated by Sankt Augustin, Grantham’s twin town, will stand.

Finally, at 4.15pm, the main tree in St Peter’s Hill will be blessed by Father Stuart, followed by the switching on of the lights, mass carol singing and a pyrotechnics display.