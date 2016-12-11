Christmas party to raise funds for Pablo’s Horse Sanctuary

A horse sanctuary at Long Clawson – between Melton and Grantham – will hold a Christmas party later this month to raise money for the work it does.

Pablo’s Horse Sanctuary will hold the festive event at the Royal British Legion Club, in Thorpe End, Melton Mowbray, on Friday, December 16.

Special guest performer will be Tom Whitehurst, a vocal and instrumental entertainer.

Support will be in the form of Crisis, a five-piece rock and soul band which covers popular tracks from the ‘60s to the present day.

There will be dancing to Motown classics, rocking with Elvis, Cliff, Berry and Buddy and swinging with Sinatra, Buble, Cole and Martin.

Tickets to the Christmas party are £5 in advance and are available to buy from Pablo’s Carole Fielding by calling 07745 628684.

Tickets are also on sale in the card shop in The Mall in Melton.

For more information, visit www.pabloshorsesanctuary.com