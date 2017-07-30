Claypole rector walks from Lincoln Cathedral to her church to raise money for toilet facilities

The rector of the Claypole benefice has walked from Lincoln Cathedral to her village to raise money for her church.

Rev Sonia Barron did the walk on Monday, much of it in persitent drizzle, to raise money for new toilets at Claypole Church. Her target is £2,000 and so far she has raised more than £1,500.

Rev Barron was joined by her son Jonathan on the walk as well as the Bishop of Grantham, the Rt Rev Dr Nicholas Chamberlain.

The Bishop of Lincoln, the Rt Rev Christopher Lowson, said a prayer of blessing for Rev Barron and Jonathan before they set off. They joined the Viking Way at Canwick to make their way to Wellingore where parishioners brought lunch for them. They continued to Brant Broughton, where the Bishop of Grantham joined them.

Rev Barron said: “We had some lovely views along the whole of the walk and I will never again say that Lincolnshire is very flat. I walked up too many hills to say that any more and my legs know about it! The best of all was the sun that came out at about 7.45 as we were on the home straight, walking down Barnby Lane towards Claypole.

“I am hopeful that we will reach the target before the end of the week. People have been so generous. My husband Tom has been brilliant in planning the route and taking me out to reconnoitre different parts of the walk to be sure they were all passable.

“Thanks to all those who have encouraged me along the way and when the new toilets are installed all those who sponsored me on my Big walk will have contributed a little to its installation.

“People are still giving and the local hairdresser has agreed to do a raffle as her way of contributing.”

If you would like to make a donation go to www.justgiving.com