Coaches unable to park at Grantham bar

A bar manager has blasted parking restrictions for putting off potential business.

In a bid to attract more people into town, The Eden Wine Bar in the Market Place, has started to welcome ‘turkey and tinsel’ coach trips to enjoy a three-course Christmas dinner with them.

Despite it being their first year catering for the trips, manager Victoria Manley is concerned that it will be the last year, if they don’t find suitable parking for the coaches.

Victoria said: “We have got 52 coach trippers joining us for Christmas dinner next week as part of their Christmas shopping day in and around Grantham. The majority are elderly and some are blue badge holders, therefore we have mobility issues to take into consideration. As the coach driver also joins them for lunch, he cannot simply drop them off and come back later.”

Victoria contacted Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) to ask whether the coach could park outside the bar or on the taxi rank, but says that she was told that it was an outright no and was not offered any alternative options or solutions.

Victoria added: “We have got a group of people that are not from the local area, choosing to come to spend time and money in the town. If we can’t provide them with a good experience, then they will simply go elsewhere next year.”

Since the Journal contacted LCC, parking services manager Matt Jones has responded.

He said: “The easiest option would be for the coach driver to park temporarily on the roadside near the bar to allow the passengers off. He could then park in one of the nearby bays on Market Place or Conduit Lane and then join them for lunch. Although most of the parking bays are limited waiting, the driver would be able to park there indefinitely as long as a valid blue badge was on display.”