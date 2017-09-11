Search

Coffee bar’s Macmillan event in Grantham raises £400 for the charity

The Steam and Bean Bar supports Macmillan Cancer Support.
For the second year running, the Steam and Bean Bar held a coffee day to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’ fund-raiser was run by Chris and Diane Pell, who said: “With the fantastic response from neighbours, friends and Cliffedale School staff and parents, a total of £400.90 was achieved.

“A big thank you for all who contributed to what was a very enjoyable day.”

