Coffee time after 10k run and a head shave for Macmillan at RAF Cranwell

Personnel from RAF College Cranwell organised a 10km charity run around the base in support of Macmillan Cancer Support and The Grantham Passage.

On September 27, the inaugural RAF College Cranwell 10km charity run organised by 45(R) Squadron, saw a field of 83 runners from across the station gather to run the cross country course.

Paul Dickson sees the finshed look after being shaved by Yvonne Potter at the Macmillan Coffee Morning. Photo By:- Laurence Platfoot, RAF Cranwell EMN-160710-174403001

It was started by Commandant Air Commodore Peter Squires, who joined in the run.

Andrew Smit took the first prize for the men in a time of 37mins 25sec, with Emily Foran storming home for the ladies in 41mins 10sec.

A magnificent £920 was raised through entrance fees, split equally between this year’s chosen charities, with Kings School Grantham Combined Cadet Force providing marshals for the evening.

Race organiser, Squadron Leader Stu Lockyer, said: “There was a marvellous turnout for what I hope will become an annual event here at the College.”

On Friday September 30 the college joined in the MacMillan Coffee Morning with an event in Trenchard Library. It included a ‘Brave the Shave’, with Paul Dickson volunteering to have his full head shaved. Onlookers pledged money for more to be trimmed off by designated shaver Yvonne Potter.

This was followed by cake and coffee. There was a raffle and a ‘Guess the number of spots on the cake’.

A second coffee morning was held in the Hollowday Club where everyone was invited to sample a superb selection of tasty treats.

During the morning a cheque for £460 from the 10km was presented to the station’s charity committee.

A coffee morning and head shave in support of MacMillan Cancer Support in the Trenchard Hall Library at RAF College Cranwell, when Paul Dickson, who works at RAFC Cranwell, volunteered to have his head shaved in front of onlookers with people pledging money for more to be shaved off by Yvonne Potter. Also pictured are: Catriona Forsyth, Gordon Friar, Roberts, Nicholas Robinson, Andrew Forsyth, Stacey Burley, Linda Allen,Wendey Shippey and Darren Shim. Photo by Laurence Platfoot, RAF Cranwell. EMN-160710-174321001

The participants of the 10km run at RAF College Cranwell to raise funds for MacMillan Cancer Support with Commandant Air Commodore Peter Squires and race winners Andrew Smith and Emily Foran. Photo by Gordon Elias, RAF College Cranwell EMN-160710-175531001

Squadron Leader Nigel Barley shaving off Paul Dickson's eyebrow. Photo by Laurence Platfoot, RAF Cranwell EMN-160710-174349001

A cheque presentation from the proceeds of the 10km charity run at RAFC Cranwell. Photo by Gordon Elias, RAF College Cranwell. EMN-160710-174431001