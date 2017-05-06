Colsterworth A1 truck stop couple to feature on BBC show

A couple who have made a success of their truck stop business on the A1 will be featured in a new BBC1 series next week.

Margaret and Albert White have built up their Colsterworth business from a small cafe and stop for just a few vehicles to a major business catering for more than 200 trucks every night and a thriving diner.

The A1 Stadium Diner is featured in the new series called A1: Britain’s Longest Road.

Margaret and Albert are featured in episode three on Wednesday at 11am.

Margaret sets the menu for the diner, and Albert has built up the successful lorry park for travelling truckers, which now includies a £100k state of the art truck wash.

Albert, 68, has gone from a humble trucker himself to a successful businessman and Margaret has always been by his side. We see them and the team at the diner deal with the daily trade.

In the programme Albert equates his business to a mighty oak growing from a small acorn. “This is my oak!” he says. He says when the business first started Margaret was cooking 200 eggs a week and now it is 3,000. Only 20 trucks would stay overnight at the stop, but now it is more than 200 lorries which park up overnight.

A few years ago, the truckstop on Bourne Road was chosen by readers of the Truckstop News, the national haulage industry newspaper, as their favourite place to stop, as well as being considered the best by judges during secret visits.

The new series will be shown every day over the next three weeks focusing on all those people who use the A1 and run their business there, from the emergency services, to cafe owners and farmers.