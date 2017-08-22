Comedian Jimmy Carr’s Grantham show is put back to June because of filming commitments

Comedian Jimmy Carr has postponed his show at The Meres leisure centre until next year.

The popular comedian was due to appear at the centre on Friday, September 8, but a statement on the Guildhall Arts Centre website says the gig has had to be put back because of filming commitments and will now take place on Friday, June 29 next year.

The statement on the website says: “Unfortunately, because of changes to his filming commitments we have to reschedule Jimmy Carr’s show at Grantham Meres Leisure Centre on Friday 8th September 2017. We are sincerely sorry for any inconvenience but Jimmy looks forward to seeing everyone at the show on the new date, Friday 29th June 2018.

“We are in the process of contacting everyone who has bought a ticket for the 8 September. If you wish to attend the new date, your current ticket will still be valid. If you cannot make the new date of Friday 29 June 2018, you are entitled to a refund before 1 September 2017.”