Community rallies around to create pre-school garden in Bottesford

Local businesses joined forces with the local community to transform a pre-school garden.

Bottesford Pre-School has spent the last six months developing an outside area into a space where the children can play and learn about how plants grow.

How the area looked before the community helped transform it.

After Yvettes Design Solutions in Bottesford designed the area, the pre-school was overwhelmed with support and donations from parents, local people and businesses all wanting to help in different ways, including free cement and postcrete from Barnstone Cement, the use of a micro digger from Norris Plant Hire in Bottesford and wood chip for the flooring from Belvoir Saw Mill.

Local handy man, Chris Greasley also provided slabbing and ground work and John A Stephens Ltd donated slabs and sand.

Pre-school chairman Donya Donger, whose two children attend the pre-school, said: “We also hosted ‘helper weekends,’ where parents had the opportunity to come and help.”

The children are already making full use of the garden.

Donya added; “We already have a large outdoor area but it is full of toys, The new garden will give the children somewhere quiet to go and participate in calmer activities. One of the main features is our new sensory garden, where we planted lots of scented plants including lavender, mint and herbs, including thyme.”

As well as the sensory garden, it will also include a teepee, a woodland story area complete with log seats, a willow tunnel and a tyre obstacle course.

Donya added: “We would like to thank everyone who has been involved in the garden project, from the parents to the local suppliers. We could not have done it without their help.”