Companies make generous donations to Grantham Journal Children’s Fund

Two companies have boosted the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund with generous donations.

Willmott Dixon, of South Parade, and Virgin Trains, at Grantham railway station, presented donations to the Journal on Friday.

Virgin Trains donates �205.25 to the Grantham Journal Children's Fund. Pictured from left are David Winfield, duty team leader, Marie Bond, Journal deputy editor, Clare Rutland, customer experience manager, Sharon Evans, treasurer of the children's fund, Jayne Emery-Ford, station customers services assistant and Roy Wright, chairman of the children's fund trustees.

Willmott Dixon, a construction and repair and maintenance firm, donated £502 to the charity, raised through a barbecue held at the Lord Harrowby pub in Grantham – where the licencees let the firm use the pub for free – and a games and activities stall at the children’s fund’s own Festival of Excitement in August. A further £148 was raised from the auction of a Formula One mechanic’s jacket.

Virgin Trains donated £205.25 to the fund after holding an event near the station to celebrate the Queen’s 90th birthday earlier this year.

The charity’s chair of trustees Roy Wright said: “A big thank you goes to both firms for their generosity.”