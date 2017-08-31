Company makes a generous donation to the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund

A Grantham business has made a kind donation to the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund.

Thanks go to Fortem, formerly known as Willmott Dixon and located off South Parade, for making a cheque out to the charity for £160.

The money will go towards helping local families with disabled children who need financial support.

Roy Wright, chairman of the registered charity, said: “The trustees are very grateful to Fortem for their donation, and for being part of our Festival of Excitement.”

The firm, which provides repairs and maintenance services, was present at the charity’s festival in July, helping children make bird boxes.