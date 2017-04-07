Competitors get stuck in the Ancaster mud for air ambulance charity

Hundreds of people of all ages got stuck in the mud when they took part in a sticky fund-raiser at Ancaster over the weekend.

Families could be seen tackling muddy puddles, flying down slides, wading through water and clambering over walls in the obstacle mud run. Organisers Rough Events donated £1 to the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance from every entry and raised £500.

Obstacle Mud Run at Ancaster

About another £200 is expected to have been raised from further donations on the day. Another mud run will be held in aid of the air ambulance at Ancaster on July 15 and 16 . Organisers would like volunteers to help with marshalling the event and those with First Aid experience. More pictures at granthamjournal.co.uk