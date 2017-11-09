Concert to boost Grantham church fund

A concert will be held at ChristChurch next week to raise funds for the latest phase of their church community project.

Since being set up in 2009, following the merge of the Central Methodist Church in Finkin Street and the United Reformed Church in Castlegate in 2008, The ChristChurch fundraising group has helped raised over £28,000 towards ongoing restoration work, including a brand new kitchen and easily accessible toilets, a resurfaced and well-lit passage-way from Finkin Street to the church halls and disabled access to the front of the Church building.

The next phase will include replacing the remaining windows on the west side of the church. Nearly £3,500 has been raised this year through events including an afternoon tea, brass band concert, online shopping and luncheons.

In June, Jean Breckenridge, who is part of the fundraising group raised £1,500 by embarking on an 85-mile walk in Spain.

Chairman of the fundraising group, Denhys Lambley said: “We couldn’t do it without the support of the congregation and everyone that attends the events that we organise. It is very much a joint effort from everyone involved.”

The concert starts at 7pm and tickets cost £10. They can be purchased from Graves Jewellers, Westgate or by calling Denhys on 01476 401185.

Denhys added: “We are very excited to have two great choirs performing on the same night under one roof.”