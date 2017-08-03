Convertible crashes into parked cars in Grantham

A BMW convertible has collided with two parked cars in New Street, Grantham, this afternoon.
Emergency services are currently at the scene, near to the junction with the one-way system.
Reports suggest that the driver of the BMW may have taken ill at the wheel.
A fire and rescue crew, police car, ambulance and paramedic response vehicle are still at the scene.
Traffic appears to be flowing well around the one-way system despite the proximity of the collision. However, there is no access to New Street and Albion Street.
Almost Done!
Registering with Grantham Journal means you're ok with our terms and conditions.