Convertible crashes into parked cars in Grantham

A BMW convertible has collided with two parked cars in New Street, Grantham, this afternoon.

Emergency services are currently at the scene, near to the junction with the one-way system.

Reports suggest that the driver of the BMW may have taken ill at the wheel.

A fire and rescue crew, police car, ambulance and paramedic response vehicle are still at the scene.

Traffic appears to be flowing well around the one-way system despite the proximity of the collision. However, there is no access to New Street and Albion Street.