Corby Glen runner Penny finishes London Marathon after skiing accident

A runner from Corby Glen completed the London Marathon on Sunday despite a skiing accident just a few weeks before.

Penny Hedley Lewis finished the marathon in four hours and 43 minutes. Penny is raising money for the Red Cross. She is president of the Lincolnshire branch.

Penny said: “I was slower than previously but within my GoodforAge time. Perhaps I can blame the three weeks in a sling but age probably too. Conditions I thought were perfect though this year. As always it was an amazing atmosphere and organisation.”

Penny was running her 12th London Marathon despite injuring her shoulder in the skiing accident last month.

She hopes to raise £1,000 for the Red cross and so far has reached about £600. To make a donation go to www.tinyurl.com/k2csua9