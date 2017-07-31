Councillors agree new Grantham cinema complex should be reduced to five screens

A plan to reduce the number of screens from six to five at the new cinema complex in St Catherine’s Road, Grantham, have been approved by councillors.

Members of the Development Management Committee at district council agreed to the change.

The current Reel cinema is due to close in May 2018 and be demolished and the site cleared for development. The new cinema, which will include two restaurants on the ground floor, is due to open at the end of next year.

The smaller cinema will have 705 seats instead of the 1,000 originally planned, plus nine disabled spaces.

The latest application states: “It is anticipated that the existing cinema will cease trading and will be handed over to the council in mid May 2018, and then be demolished and the site cleared. The new development and new cinema is planned to open for trading in November to December of 2018.”

The cinema complex will also feature two restaurants at ground floor level and leisure and office space on the first floor. SKDC hopes the new leisure complex will “enhance the cultural diversity of Grantham’s civic quarter, attracting a wider audience and providing a contemporary entertainment venue to add to the cultural area which has continuously developed over the past two centuries”.