Councillors approve 21 homes for Long Bennington but demand good quality roads

An estate of 21 homes has been approved for Long Bennington but only after councillors asked for assurances the roads will be of good quality.

The roads to be built as part of the development to the north of the village off Main Road will not be adopted by the council.

Members of the Development Control Committee on South Kesteven District Council agreed an amendment should be added as part of their approval making sure that any roads built on the development are of the same quality as roads adopted by the council.

Coun Michael King proposed the amendment. Coun Phil Dilks said developers should not be allowed to get away with building cheaper roads. He said: “It seems shoddy to me that we are allowing developers to do this.”

Long Bennington parish councillor John Leventhall told the committee that the parish council had no objection in principal to the scheme but did have concerns over potential flooding, road safety and the overnight parking of HGVs on the main road which he said had destroyed a footpath.

Nearby resident Walter Hughes told the meeting that he objected to the scheme because three of the houses would overlook his property.