County council calls on Grantham residents to keep recycling waste clean

Chilli, curry, chicken carcasses, custard and baked beans are top offenders in the county’s recycling bins.

Lincolnshire County Council is part of a joint effort in the run up to Christmas to urge householders to avoid adding food contamination to their recycling bins – costing taxpayers money in disposal fees.

This Christmas, the Lincolnshire Waste Partnership is asking county residents to take the #rinseandrecycle pledge.

With increasing contamination levels in recycling bins, resulting in approximately £1 million fees for the county’s waste authority, the partnership is now asking residents to help support clean recycling.

Coun Reg Shore, vice-chairman of the Lincolnshire Waste Partnership, said: “The majority of residents recycle really well, however sadly just the tiniest amount of food waste or liquid left in the bottom of a packet or bottle can contaminate the recycling load.

“Recent analysis has shown that, on average, 1 out of four lorry loads arriving at waste transfer stations across the county are contaminated. Between April 2015 and March 2016, the partnership collected 11,500 lorry loads equalling 72,000 tonnes of recycling. Around 2,877 lorry loads were contaminated.

“We need to take action, so we’re asking residents to take the #rinseandrecycle pledge and to encourage others in their community to get involved.”

People are urged to wash out their containers before placing in recycling bins.