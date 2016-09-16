Couple loved Stoke Rochford Hall so much they call themselves the Rochfords

A couple who were married at Stoke Rochford Hall were so impressed with the venue that they changed their surnames to Rochford.

Lee Newsome and Jay Richardson changed their names by deed poll.

Stoke Rochford Hall

After trying to decide how they would combine their names, they then decided to think of a unique name to them.

Lee said: “We didn’t want to pick one side or the other and so thought of something that means something to us. So we thought why not Rochford. It was a very special day for us and we will always remeber the place. It was a beautiful day.”

Lee is a Business Manager at a residential care home and Jay an A&E nurse. They live in Spalding.

Lee & Jay were wed at Stoke Rochford Hall on Friday. August 26.

Lee said: “We had never seen the hall before and we both have quite big families so were looking for somewhere suitable. We must have looked at 30 places before we came across Stoke Rochford. We went to see it and as soon as we went round the corner and saw it we knew this was the place for us.”

As for their new name, Lee added: “It will take a bit of getting used to. I am still spelling it wrong when I sing my name!”

Lee and Jay first met when they were at school together. They were apart for a few years when they moved away, but met up again when they moved back to Spalding and dated for five years before getting married.

The couple’s three dogs were there on the day, although not at the ceremony because, as Lee says, they can be “a bit yappy”.