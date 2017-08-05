Couple win Londonthorpe parish Tom Childs Award for dedication to school

A husband and wife have been awarded this year’s Tom Childs Award for their dedication to helping out at a Grantham school.

The 11th annual award, made by Londonthorpe and Harrowby Without Parish Council, was presented to Joan and Dave Chambers at the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks. The presentation was made by Colonel Dougie McDougall.

The annual award is presented in memory of former parish council clerk Tom Childs to recognise those who have gone out of their way to help others in the parish.

Joan and Dave were proposed by Matthew Davidson, headteacher at Belmont Primary School. They both started volunteering at Belmont when their granddaughter started in the reception class six years ago. She will be in class six in September.

They have worked tirelessly throughout with Joan working mainly in reception/early years. She can be found doing many tasks, from listening to children read to helping in small groups. She can also be found preparing wall displays and much more.

Dave has worked on many other things within the school. When the school was without a caretaker last year he could be found doing many maintenance jobs. Last summer he was painting the early years area fence, along with other repair work and gardening.

The couple can also be found working at most of the events put on by the school, such as the summer and Christmas fayres, as well as sports day.

Dave also helps in other spheres of education, especially with regards to sporting events. He assists at the Priory Ruskin Academy with badminton classes and has also helped out with the Inspire+ Mini Olympics.

Parish clerk Pete Armstrong, a friend of the Childs for over 40 years, said: “Tom would very much agree with Joan and Dave receiving this award. The qualities shown are very much in the vein of Tom himself who often put others before himself.”