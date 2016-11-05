Cranwell military wives to sing at Sheffield Cathedral in aid of Breast Cancer Care

A choir from Cranwell will sing at a special Christmas concert in Sheffield to raise money for Breast Cancer Care.

The charity has organised the Carols by Candlelight service in Sheffield Cathedral on Tuesday, December 6 at 7.30pm.

The Military Wives Choir RAF Cranwell will take part. They include Catherine Priestley who works as a nurse specialist for the charity.

The choir would like help with travel costs. If any local businesses can make a donation they should email cranwell@militarywiveschoirs.org

Ticket details are available at www.cranwellmilitarywiveschoir.org.