Cranwell military wives to sing at Sheffield Cathedral in aid of Breast Cancer Care

The Military Wives Choir RAF Cranwell will sing at Sheffield Cathedral in support of Breast Cancer care. mD3wIBD9bmGsMti8xOTM

A choir from Cranwell will sing at a special Christmas concert in Sheffield to raise money for Breast Cancer Care.

The charity has organised the Carols by Candlelight service in Sheffield Cathedral on Tuesday, December 6 at 7.30pm.

The Military Wives Choir RAF Cranwell will take part. They include Catherine Priestley who works as a nurse specialist for the charity.

The choir would like help with travel costs. If any local businesses can make a donation they should email cranwell@militarywiveschoirs.org

Ticket details are available at www.cranwellmilitarywiveschoir.org.