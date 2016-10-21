Cranwell teenager Jordan wins national bronze for his wooden sculptures

Talented young artist Jordan Bell, 16, from Cranwell, was honoured with a top prize at a central London awards ceremony.

The Unique Art Awards, the first of its kind, championed some of the country’s best undiscovered talent by honouring Britain’s most talented disabled young artists.

Jordan, who suffers from GDD, SCD and ADHD and is a former student at Ambergate Sports College, won the Bronze Award in the 3D Sculpture category for his piece, inspired by the theme of ‘My World’.

The awards are the brainchild of the Mouth and Foot Painting Artists (MFPA) Trust Fund for Training of Handicapped Children in the Arts, the national competition celebrates five artistic mediums.

Tom Yendell, chairman of the board of trustees for the MFPA trust fund and himself a mouth and foot painting artist, said: “Jordan’s piece was a favourite amongst all the judges. We hope he enjoys putting his prize of art vouchers to good use!’