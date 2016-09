Firefighters were called to a fire on Grantham’s Sunningdale estate last night (Wednesday).

Two crews from Grantham attended the blaze in St Pierre Avenue at around 7.45pm.

Shed fire in St Pierre Avenue, Grantham

They used three hose reels and a main jet to extinguish two wooden sheds, a trailer and six metres of fencing.

Investigators believe the cause was an electrical fault.