Addict and dealer escapes jail sentence after being found in Grantham with a stash of drugs

A dealer caught with a stash of drugs has been given a chance by a judge.

Sonya Kidd was arrested after police stopped her car while she was driving in Grantham and found the drugs.

Thomas Bramall, prosecuting, said that officers seized Kidd’s mobile phone. It was later examined and messages were found indicating she was involved in drug dealing.

Mr Bramall said: “The phone shows the defendant was supplying drugs at a street level. She was also buying drugs.”

Kidd, 41, of Beechcroft Road, Grantham, admitted possession of 13.97g of class B drug methylmethcathinone with intent to supply on June 8, 2015.

She also admitted supplying drugs and possession of £265 cash which was the proceeds of criminal activity.

She was given a 12-month community order with a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 10 days of rehabilitation activity.

Recorder Paul Mann QC, passing sentence, told her: “It is clear that you got yourself and your life into a terrible mess and you had become addicted to drugs. You were injecting yourself.

“But since June of last year you have returned to trying to get yourself off drugs.

“You have no relevant criminal convictions.

“I have a probation report which sets out the reasons why I should impose a community order and it seems to me to be the appropriate course in this case.

“This is a chance you have to grasp with both hands.”

Mark Watson, defending, urged the court to impose the community order recommended by probation.