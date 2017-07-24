Ancaster recycling company admits breaches

Have your say

A recycling company today admitted breach of environmental regulations when it appeared before Lincoln Crown Court.

Mid-UK Recycling Ltd pleaded guilty to keeping controlled waste on land at Ermine Street, Barkston Heath, in a manner likely to cause pollution to the environment or harm to human health on or before July 7, 2015.

The company also admitted failing to comply with an enforcement notice relating to storage of material at the site.

Mowbray Christopher Mountain, 44, of Burghley Park, near Stamford, a director of the company, pleased guilty to the same two charges.

A second company, MC Mountain & Sons Ltd, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with an enforcement notice.

Recorder Paul Mann QC adjourned the hearing for sentence on a later date.