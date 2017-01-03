Appeal after Fulbeck Hall grand iron gates demolished by unknown driver

A grand iron gateway to a stately home has been demolished by a vehicle which then left the scene.

The damage happened to the ornate iron gates of Fulbeck Hall, fronting the A607, at around 11am on Friday, December 30 and so far the culprit has not been located.

Pictures of the damaged gates were briefly posted on the Fulbeck Village Community Facebook page in an appeal to find the driver but were taken down after discussions got ‘off topic’.

What is described as ‘a large powerful unknown vehicle of considerable height drove into and destroyed the historic wrought iron gateway of Fulbeck Hall and left the scene without notifying anybody’.

The three metre high 18th century gateway was nearly bent double by the impact.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or saw the vehicle, possibly damaged should contact police on 101.

A police spokesman said: “A gate post was knocked down blocking access to the property. Believed to have been a large vehicle to cause this damage.”

The police spokesman said they would not be investigating this further due to a current lack of CCTV and witnesses.

Fulbeck Hall has been the home of the Fane family for nearly 400 years. The estate was purchased by Francis Fane, 1st Earl of Westmorland in 1622.

The house seen today was built by his descendant, another Francis Fane, following a fire in 1733.