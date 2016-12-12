Arrest after Belvoir Hunt hounds kill foxes

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of illegal hunting with a dog after two foxes were allegedly killed by Belvoir Hunt hounds in the Scalford area, near Melton, last Saturday.

The 49-year-old man is also suspected of criminal damage and assault, and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A statement by Leicestershire Police read: “A 49-year-old man who was arrested in connection with incidents which are alleged to have happened in the Scalford area of Melton, has been released on bail.

“His arrest followed reports of an assault and the death of two foxes on Saturday, December 3.

“The man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, assault and illegal hunting with a dog, and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

The deaths are alleged to have happened while the Belvoir Hunt was riding in the area, in an event being policed by the Leicestershire force and also monitored by the county’s police and crime commissioner, Willy Bach.

Campaign group Hunt Saboteurs were also involved, monitoring the hunt’s actions and taking pictures of the dead foxes.

It is illegal to hunt mammals with a dog under the Hunting Act 2004.