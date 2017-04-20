Banned Grantham driver was two-and-a-half times over the limit

A Grantham man who drove with two-and-a-half times the legal limit of alcohol in his body when he was already banned from driving, has been given a suspended prison sentence and banned from driving for three-and-a-half years.

Rafal Holyst, 27, of London Road, admitted driving while disqualified and with excess alcohol and no insurance in Holbeach, when he appeared before magistrates at Boston.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said that at 4.38pm on March 25, a member of the public blocked in Holyst’s car in Spalding Road, Holbeach, and confronted him as he smelled of alcohol, and police were called.

When officers arrived they discovered he was a disqualified driver and he gave a positive breath test.

He was arrested after giving a reading of 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Ms Stace said Holyst had been banned from driving for 20 months, also for an excess alcohol offence, in November 2015.

Mitigating, Roger Lowther said Holyst had been 16 months into the 20-month ban at the time he was arrested.

“What possessed him to drive I don’t know,” he said, “other than his judgement being impaired by the alcohol.”

He said Holyst knew he was at risk of a custodial sentence but suggested he would pay his debt to society better by being given unpaid work to do.

Barbara Newman, for the Probation Service, said Holyst clearly “wasn’t thinking clearly” at the time of the offence but he did appreciate the harm he could have caused the public.

She said he would lose his job if he went into custody and suggested a suspended prison sentence with unpaid work.

Magistrates told Holyst he would have been warned at the time he was disqualified in 2015 that he could go to prison if he drove and yet “you did, and two-and-a-half times over the legal limit”.

Holyst was given a 20-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months and ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work for the community.

He was also banned from driving for three-and-a-half years and ordered to pay £200 in costs and charges.