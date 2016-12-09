Bike and radio stolen from shed in Grantham

Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary in Grantham on Tuesday.

Burglars unsuccessfully attempted to break into a house in Belton Lane but forced their way into a shed, stealing a Carrera racing bike. A blue Makita builders radio was also taken.

The incident happened sometime between 4.45pm and 6.15pm

Anyone with information is asked to either call 101 and with the crime number 16000402364, or contact Dc Ramsey at Grantham CID.

A police spokesman said: “Residents are reminded to be vigilant and take security precautions, as well as consider property marking where appropriate.”