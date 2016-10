A body was found at Bingham Industrial Estate on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the scene in the afternoon, where they found the body of a man.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “Officers were called to Moorebridge Road East, Bingham, at 3.45pm on October 23 after reports of an incident involving a stationary vehicle.

“A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Police are not treating the death as suspicious.”