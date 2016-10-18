Bogus caller in Grantham poses as utility worker

An electricity company is warning people in Grantham of a bogus caller pretending to be a utility worker.

Western Power Distribution (WPD), the electricity distributor for the region, is warning homeowners to be alert following a number of reports of a tree cutter in the Grantham area pretending to work for the company. Elsewhere in the Midlands, there have also been reports of bogus callers trying to gain access to properties.

WPD Network Services Manager Simon Pett said: “We want to ensure that customers stay safe and do not fall victim to bogus callers.

“All of our employees and contractors carry ID cards and anyone with any concerns can verify if the person is a genuine member of staff by taking a note of their name from their ID card and calling our Customer Contact Centre on 0800 096 3080.”

As well as remaining vigilant, customers are urged to:

Check who is outside before opening the door;

Ask for a caller’s ID and examine it carefully;

Telephone the company the caller claims to represent;

If in any doubt, don’t let them in and if you are still worried call 999.