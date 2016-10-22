Break-ins in the Vale of Belvoir

Two properties in the Vale of Bevoir were broken into overnight on Sunday.

Outbuildings and a garage were broken into in Harston and power tools and a strimmer were stolen.

A vehicle was forced open and searched on the driveway at one location.

John Shilton, principal NHW co-ordinator for the Bottesford Parish Neighbourhood Watch, said: “Please ensure suitable measures are taken to make sure outbuildings and garages are secure.

“If you witness any suspicious activity please don’t hesitate to report this via 101 or 999 if crime in progress.”