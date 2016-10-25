Breaking news: Be careful when using ATMs in Grantham this morning following tampering arrests

Police are warning people to check cash machines this morning (Tuesday) after two men were arrested on suspicion of tampering with three in the town centre.

At around 7.20am, Lincolnshire Police received information that two men were acting suspiciously around three cash point machines, at Barclays, Santander and the Post Office.

A poliec spokesman said: “We have arrested two men and enquiries continue. We are in the process of checking all of the local cashpoints with the help of the banks.

“In the meantime we ask anyone who uses a cash point in Grantham to check the machine before they use to ensure there is nothing unusual or suspicious about the machine. If in doubt please tell the bank or ring 101.”