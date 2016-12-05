CCTV of man wanted in connection with Grantham bar assault

Police are appealing for help to identify this man in relation to an assault in the ‘Ra Ra’ bar yesterday, Sunday December 4.

The incident happened at 3am and one man in his 20s suffered a cut to the back of his head. He was taken to Lincoln hospital for treatment of the injury.

It is thought that the man in the picture may be able to assist police with enquires.

The man is believed to be of a slim build, about 5ft 10 with short hair and was clean shaven. He was wearing a light coloured top with the sleeves rolled up, blue jeans and white trainers with reflective strips on the heels.

If you recognize this man, or this is you, please call 101 quoting incident 53 of 4 December. To report anonymously please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.