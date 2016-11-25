Concerns grow for missing Newark man

Police are becoming increasingly concnerd about missing person Robert Lucas, who has been missing from his Newark since since Monday, November 4.

It is believed by officers in Nottinghamshire Police that Mr Lucas, 57, may have travelled to Lincolnshire.

Mr Lucas is described as white, of slim build, is around 5ft 7ins tall and has mousy brown, unkempt hair. It is unknown what clothing he was wearing at the time he went missing.

If you have seen him or have any information about his whereabouts, contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 940 of November 14.