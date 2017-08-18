Court round-up: Grantham area cases

Grantham area defendants brought before magistrates recently include:

Elliott Lloyd Watson, 39, of Launder Terrace, Grantham: admits assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Grantham on March 5. He also admits two breaches of a conditional discharge made for offences of assaulting a police constable and being drunk and disorderly. Watson was made the subject of a community order including a rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge.

Richard William Brown, 30, of Huntingtower Road, Grantham: guilty of driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Spittlegate Level, Grantham, on March 16 with no insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. He was fined £660, told to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs and his driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Kerrie Frances Smith, 27, of Brook Street, Grantham: guilty of displaying threatening and abusive behaviour in Superdrug, Louth, on May 6 while the subject of a criminal behaviour order, stealing 10 jars of coffee worth £56.90 from a Co-op in Alford on April 22, stealing meat worth £11 from Tesco at Ingoldmells on April 24, stealing make-up worth £548.37 from Superdrug in Louth on May 6 and committing an offence during the period of a suspended sentence for five offences of theft. Smith was committed to prison for two weeks concurrent and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Richard Graham Conboy, 35, of Redmile Walk, Grantham: admits using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Bridge End Road, Grantham, on July 15. Conboy was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £40 towards costs.

Julie Marie Kavanagh, 45, of Bridge End Road, Grantham: admits using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Bridge End Road on July 15, and committing an offence while the subject of a conditional discharge made for an offence of theft. She was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 vicitm surcharge and £40 towards costs.

Matthew Payne, 26, of Cambridge Street, Grantham: admits stealing a purse containing £25 cash and various bank cards in Dudley Road, Grantham, on August 1. Payne was discharged conditionally for six months and ordered topay a £20 victim surcharge and £40 towards costs.

Lorraine Fiona Jenkins, 53, of Newark View, Grantham: admits driving a Vauxhall Corsa in Newark View on July 14 with 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35mcg. She was fined £500, told to pay a £50 victim surcharge and £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Jorge Manuel Moreira Martins, 43, of Thames Road, Grantham: admits driving a Ford Galaxy on the A17 at Cranwell on February 13 without due care and attention and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Martins was fined £120, ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and his driving licence endorsed with seven points.

Timothy James McDonald, 40, of Kinoulton Court, Grantham: admits jointly stealing two bottles of fragrance worth £170 from Debenhams in Lincoln on March 1. He was discharged conditionally for six months and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Victoria Silverwood, 31, of Kinoulton Court, Grantham: admits jointly stealing two bottles of fragrance worth £170 from Debenhams in Lincoln on March 1. He was discharged conditionally for six months and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Lee Colin Martin, 31, of Heathfield Road, Grantham: admits damaging a toilet in Lauriston Road, Grantham, on July 20. He was fined £93 and told to pay £100 in compensation and a £30 victim surcharge.