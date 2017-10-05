Court round-up: Grantham area defendants

Grantham area defendants brought befpore magistrates sitting in Lincoln recently include:

Darrell Fottles, 57, of Lauriston Road, Grantham: admits having in his possession an offensive weapon, namely an axe, in Market Place, on September 5. Fottles was committed to prison for six months suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jane Anne Hibbitt, 39, of Warmington Avenue, Grantham: admits stealing goods from Tesco in Sleaford on May 15, stealing goods worth £300 from the same supermarket on May 23 and stealing from there again on May 30, this time totalling £558.73. Hibbitt was made the subject of a community order which prohibits her from entering the supermarket, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Joanne Amy Brennan, 46, of no fixed address: admits assaulting a male by beating in St Helens Close, Grantham, on August 11 and committing a further offence while under a community order for an offence of common assault. Brennan was made the subject of a community order including a rehabilitation requirement, made the subject of a restaining order prohibiting her from attended St Helens Close except on one occasion with a police officer to collect belongings and ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £75 towards costs.

Marion Selina Robertson, 34, of Prospect Place, Grantham: found guilty of taking a Vauxhall vehicle without the owner’s consent in Grantham on January 9. She admits failing to surrender to custody at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on July 13 having been released on bail and failing to comply with the requirements of a community order for offences of possession of class A drug diamorphine, failing to surrender to custody, three counts of theft and having in her possession a foil lined bag for use in connection with theft. Robertson was committed to prison for eight weeks, seven days and eight weeks concurrently, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £310 costs.

Charlotte Taylor, 27, of Tyndal Road, Grantham: admits assaulting a female by beating in Grantham on June 4. She was fined £73 and ordered to pay £282 in compensation and £85 costs.

Damian Chilton-Williamson, 37, of Westerdale Road, Grantham: admits assaulting a female by beating at the Black Dog pub in Grantham on August 17. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay £30 in compensation and £85 costs.

Stephanie Katy Riley, 21, of Garden Close, Grantham: admits obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty in Lincoln on August 6. She was discharged conditionally for one year and ordered to pay a £20 victim surchrage and £85 costs.

Anthony George Steven Daniel Smith, 39, of no fixed address: admits stealing meat worth £72 from a Co-op in Grantham on January 21, stealing meat from the same store on February 1, and again on March 5, this time meat and cheese worth £60. He also admits failing to surrender to custody at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on August 4 having been released on bail, stealing alcohol worth £151 from Morrisons in Newark on July 1, stealing alcohol worth £150 from the same supermarket on June 30 and again on June 29, this time alcohol worth £130. Smith was committed to prison for 12 weeks and ordered to pay compensation totalling £210.

Stuart Anthony Scrivens, 25, of no fixed address: admits entering a property in Kinoulton Court as a trespasser with intent to steal on August 20 and committing an offence while the subject of a community order made for two offences of assaulting a police constable. Scrivens was committed to prison for four weeks and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Adrian James Lagdon, 33, of Tamar Court, Grantham: admits using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Grantham on February 21. Lagdon was discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £40 towards costs.

Kemal Yenibertiz, 19, of Manor Drive, Grantham: admits using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in The Goose pub in Grantham on August 19. He was fined £153 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Debra Josephine Moore, 53, of Mallard Court, Grantham: admits being in charge of a Staffordshire bull terrier which was dangerously out of control in a garden and injured a male, on April 8. Moore was ordered to keep the dog under proper control by being on a muzzle and lead otherwise it will be destroyed, fined £80 and ordered to pay £250 in compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Gary Shane Henry, 44, of Station Road, Grantham: admits stealing Jack Daniels whiskey worth £39.98 from B&M Bargains on August 23 and committing a further offence while the subject of a conditional discharge made for an offence of theft. Henry was ordered to pay compensation of £19.99 and costs of £85.

Shane Hamilton, 33, of Kinoulton Court, Grantham: admits assaulting a female by beating in George Street, Grantham, on July 8. Hamilton was made the subject of a community order including a ‘Building Better Relationships’ programme, made the subject of a restraining order prohibiting him from communicating with the victim and attending any address where she resides. He was also ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.