Court round-up: Grantham area defendants appear in court

Grantham area defendants brought before magistrates sitting in Lincoln recently include:

Lewis Alec Armstead, 18, of Hobart Road, Grantham: admits being drunk and disorderly in Market Place on February 12 and committing a furthur offence while subject to a conditional discharge imposed on December 1 for offences of threatening behaviour and assaulting a police constable in Market Place. Armstead was fined £60 and £120 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Scott Chapman, 31, of Larch Close, Grantham: guilty of using a Vauxhall vehicle in Trent Road on August 15 without insurance. He was fined £660, ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs and his driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Gemma Francis Goddard, 28, of Lymn Court, Grantham: guilty of using a Ford Transit in Elmer Street North on July 28 without insurance. She was fined £660, ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs and her driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Chelsea Jayne Wilson, 27, of Manor Drive, Great Gonerby: guilty of using a Vauxhall vehicle in Manthorpe Road on August 1 without insurance. Wilson was fined £660, told to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs and her driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Caron Jyotica Patel, 35, of Station Road, Grantham: admits stealing perfume worth £242 from Boots on January 29 and having in her possession a quantity of class A drug cocaine in Westgate on February 7. She also admits committing a further offence while the subject of a suspended sentence made on December 2 for two offences of theft. Patel was committed to prison for four weeks to run concurrently with an activated 16-week suspended prison sentence. She was also told to page a £115 victim surcharge.

Martynas Motiejuskas, 26, of Dysart Road, Grantham: guilty of using a Mercedes vehicle in Broad Street without insurance and with two very small children who were not wearing seatbelts, on April 16, 2016. Motiejuskas was fined £800, ordered to pay an £80 victim surcharge and £85 costs and his licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Tammy Jay Chuter, 33, of no fixed address: admits stealing two Marc Jacobs gift sets worth £79.98 from Boots on December 27, failing to surrender to custody on March 2 having been released on bail and committing a further offence while subject to a community order made on November 15 for three offences of theft. Chuter was committed to prison for six weeks to run concurrently with an activated 10-week suspended prison sentence. She was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Tracy Ann Finney, 36, of Stour Court, Grantham: admits stealing make up from Superdrug on January 31 and failing to comply with the requirements of a community order made on April 15. Finney was made subject of a community order to include rehabilitation and told to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Wayne Pulfrey, 27, of Ermine Close, Grantham: guilty of using a BMW vehicle in Newgate Lane, Londonthorpe, on July 29 without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. He was fined £120, ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and his driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Thomas Urbonas, 23, of Hamilton Road, Grantham: guilty of driving a Suzuki vehicle in Dysart Road without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence on August 12. He was fined £280, told to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and his driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.

William John Collins, 77, of The Northings, Barrowby: found guilty of harassing a woman by making phone calls, sending letters and attending her home address in Evesham, Worcestershire, between November 24 and December 12, 2016. Collins was handed a restraining order banning any contact with the victim and attending her address. He was also fined £406 and ordered to pay a £40 victim surcharge and £200 costs.

Charmane McMillan, 31, of Kestrel Court, Grantham: guilty of permitting another to drive a Vauxhall vehicle in Trent Road on August 15 without insurance. She was fined £660 and ordered to pay an £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs and her driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Stephen William Paton, 23, of Kinoulton Court, Grantham: guilty of driving a Peugeot vehicle in Barrowby Road on August 20 otherwise than in accordance with a licence and failing to stop when being told to do so by a police constable. Paton was fined £40, told to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and his licence endorsed with three penalty points.

Kavan Thomas Haggan, 19, of Avon Close, Grantham: admits using a Volvo vehicle in Five Gates Lane, Belton, on February 19 without insurance. He was fined £200, ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and his driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Louis Jose Bonnefin, 77, of Harlaxton Road, Grantham: admits driving a Peugeot vehicle in Morrisons car park on February 21 with 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35mcg. He was fined £100, ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Andrew James Kay, 27, of Edward Street, Grantham: admits stealing a jacket and Easter egg worth £13 from Asda on March 8. Kay was discharged conditionally for six months and told to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.