Court round-up: Grantham area defendants brought before magistrates

Cases brought before magistrates sitting in Lincoln recently include:

Jonathan Frank Barr, 52, of Toll Bar Avenue, Bottesford: admits driving a Ford Focus in Sankt Augustin Way on July 20 having consumed so much alcohol that there was 74 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £150, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for three years.

Liam Glyn Curtis, 26, of Larch Close, Grantham: denies taking a Peugeot Partner van on July 3 without consent and driving it in Uplands Drive otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance. Remanded on unconditional bail to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court for trial on October 26.

Casey Page, 18, of Tamar Court, Grantham: admits taking a Ford Fiesta without consent in Heathfield Road, driving it in Harlaxton Road otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance, and failing to stop after an accident due to which damage was caused to a Ford Transit van, all on April 18. Driving licence endorsed with six points, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs and handed a community order including 150 hours’ unpaid work over 12 months.

Russell Streeton-Pearson, 51, of Shakespeare Avenue, Grantham: admits assaulting both a woman and a man by beating in Harrowby Road on June 11, and damaging a television. Restraining order made prohibiting him from contacting either victim between 7pm and 9am, and attending an address in Harrowby Road between the same times, fined £340, compensation of £200 and £30 victim surcharge.

Maxine Parsons, 50, of Westerdale Road, Grantham: admits harassing a woman through making bogus emails to arrange medical procedures and through physical contact in Sainsbury’s, between May 20 and June 17. Fined £190, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Martin Cant, 31, of Brittain Drive, Grantham: guilty of using a Ford vehicle in High Street, Grantham, on January 30 when no test certificate had been issued. Fined £220, £22 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Robert Edward Francis Lee, 25, of Stour Court, Grantham: guilty of driving a Vauxhall vehicle in Springfield Road, Grantham, when no test certificate had been issued, otherwise than in accordance with a licence and with no insurance. Fined £880, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and driving licence endorsed with six points.

Matthew Miles King, 20, of Brittain Drive, Grantham: denies inflicting grievous bodily harm upon a person in Grantham on April 2. Sent for trial at Lincoln Crown Court on September 20, released on bail with conditions not to contact three individuals nor be in Grantham town centre between 1am and 6am on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Adam Louis Buff, 23, of Larch Close, Grantham: guilty of using a Volkswagen vehicle in Goodliff Road on April 30 without insurance, when no test certificate had been issued and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and driving licence endorsed with six points.

Gail Carley, 45, of Grantham Road, Hough-on-the-Hill: guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Mercedes vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence, on January 12. Fined £425, £43 victim surcharge, £150 costs and driving licence endorsed with six points.

Egidijus Klinauicius, 33, of Shaw Road, Grantham: admits assault by beating in Shaw Road on July 4. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Gregory John Robinson, 47, of South Parade, Grantham: accused of driving a Ford Focus in Dysart Road without due care and attention on February 7. Adjourned to November 1.

Christos Symeonidis, 62, of Harrowby Road, Grantham: guilty of driving a Peugeot vehicle in London Road on November 2, 2015, without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Adjourned to September 14 at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court for a special reasons hearing and attendance by a Russian interpreter.

Paul Richard Bostock, 31, of Belton Lane, Grantham: admits sending a number of messages that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character on June 20, and failing to surrender to custody at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on July 28. Fined £80, £30 victim surcharge and £45 costs.

Lee Russell Gray, 33, of Oxford Street, Grantham: admits stealing a Sony Blue Player worth £75 and two DAB radios worth £90 from Sainsbury’s on July 12, stealing three bottles of vodka worth £102 from Morrisons on May 28, and failing to surrender to custody at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on August 15. Community order made and £267 compensation to pay. Also admits stealing a McAllister cordless chainsaw worth £142 from B&Q and handling stolen goods – namely eight wheelbarrows – worth £184.24 from Jewson. Compensation of £142, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Barry Winston Eite, 51, of Riverside, Welham Street, Grantham: admits damaging a computer monitor worth £130 at Carphone Warehouse on May 10. Compensation of £130 and £100 costs.

Arkaduisz Rychter, 27, of Harlaxton Road, Grantham: admits driving a Skoda Fabia in Grantham on September 29, 2015 otherwise than in accordance with a licence, without insurance and without due care and attention. Fined £400, £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs and driving licence endorsed with six points.