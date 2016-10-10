Court round-up: Grantham area defendants brought before magistrates

Cases brought before magistrates sitting in Lincoln recently include:

James Lawrence Edwards, 35, of Croake Hill, Swinstead: denies dishonestly receiving stolen goods, namely solar panel units and related equipment worth £15,000 and belonging to Network Rail. Remanded on bail until November 28 for trial at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court, with a condition to live and sleep each night at his home.

Adrian Lagdon, 32, of Dysart Road, Grantham: guilty of owning a pit bull terrier-type dog named Archie, an offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act. Court ordered that Archie be destroyed unless an appeal is lodged within 21 days, and ordered Lagdon to pay costs of £1,000 to East Midlands Police Legal Services.

Ami Lea Brain, 20, of Walton Gardens, Grantham: admits using threatening, abusive or insulting words and behaviour in Market Place, Grantham, on August 29, and assaulting a police constable at Grantham Police Station on the same date. Community order made including an order to carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work within 12 months, victim surcharge of £85, £40 towards costs and compensation of £50.

Stacey Louise Lee, 23, of Hillingford Way, Grantham: admits using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Market Place, Grantham, on August 29. Fined £400, £40 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Georgie Sandra Jade Welbourn, 22, of Grantley Street, Grantham: denies using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and assaulting a police constable in Market Place, Grantham, on August 29. Remanded on unconditional bail until November 25 for trial at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court.

Claudia Christine Johnson, 48, of Thames Road, Grantham: admits assault and damaging an internal structure of a flat and a wooden storage box worth £200 in Larch Close, Grantham, all on August 18. Discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

C. T. L. F., Belton Lane, Grantham: guilty of failing to provide information relating to the driver of a Mitsubishi vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £1,000, £100 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Michelle Louise Beck, 31, of York Way, Grantham: guilty of using a Lexus vehicle in Goodliff Road, Grantham with no insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £100 costs and driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Dean Jeffrey Deakin, 36, of Tyndal Road, Grantham: admits driving a Renault Laguna in Warmington Avenue, Grantham, on August 23 while disqualified from driving and with no insurance. Community order made including a curfew with electronic monitoring for 16 weeks, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from holding a licence for 15 months.

John Edward Dickinson, 45, of Munton Fields, Ropsley: guilty of driving a Rover vehicle in Hill Avenue, Grantham, on February 24 with no insurance, otherwise than in accordance with a licence and with no MOT certificate. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Carol Tripp, of Black Bull Hotel, Lobthorpe: guilty of failing to provide documents contrary to the Housing Act in relation to Black Bull Farm House, Wooleys Lane, Lobthorpe, as requested to do so by a notice served on June 17, 2015. Fined £2,254 and £120 victim surcharge.

Roy Tripp, of Black Bull Hotel, Lobthorpe: guilty of failing to provide documents contrary to the Housing Act in relation to Black Bull Farm House, Wooleys Lane, Lobthorpe, as requested to do so by a notice served on June 17, 2015. Fined £2,254 and £120 victim surcharge.

Neil McMillan, 32, of Kestrel Court, Grantham: admits driving a Vauxhall Zafira in Hornsby Road, Grantham, on August 5 while disqualified from driving and with no insurance. Also admits driving the vehicle while over the drink-drive limit, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, driving while disqualified and with no insurance in Shaw Road, Grantham, on August 25. Committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for two years, £115 victim surcharge, £50 costs and disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Joseph Francis Watters, 46, of Hungate Road, Denton: admits damaging a fridge freezer and a double glazed window and assault by beating in Denton on August 18. Community order made including a rehabilitation activity requirement, £40 fine, £85 victim surcharge and £40 costs.

Jay Paul Madsen, 24, of Warington Avenue, Grantham: guilty of driving a Rover vehicle with no insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence in New Street, Grantham, on July 3. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge £85 and driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Clive Richard Beck, 46, of Christchurch Road, Grantham: denies assault by beating in Hobart Road, Grantham, on June 23. Remanded on bail until November 30 for trial at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court, with conditions not to contact several named individuals, nor enter any address where they reside and to live and sleep each night at his home.

Tony James Muxlow, 29, of Eton Avenue, Grantham: denies three charges of assault by beating in Princess Drive, Grantham, two on December 6, 2015 and one on July 8. Remanded on bail until December 7 for trial at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court, with conditions not to contact three named individuals, nor attend an address in Princess Drive.