Court round-up: Grantham area defendants brought before magistrates

Grantham area cases brought before magistrates sitting in Lincoln recently include:

Denise Jane Bilton, 53, of Wimberley Way, South Witham: admits driving a Toyota vehicle on Great North Road, Great Casterton, on August 11 with 123 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35mcg. Fined £200, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and banned from driving for 30 months.

Benjamin Mark Meadows, 18, of Alexandra Road, Grantham: admits using threatening or abusive words or behaviour in High Street, Grantham, on September 11. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge and £45 towards costs.

Carlton Dickinson, 24, of Minerva Close, Grantham: guilty of driving a Seat vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and with no insurance in Harrowby Lane, Grantham, on March 6. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and six points on his driving licence.

Aubrey Michael Johnson, 51, of Tamar Court, Grantham: guilty of driving a Kia vehicle on the A1 at Long Bennington while not wearing a seatbelt, on March 3. Fined £220, £22 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Daniel Noddings, 32, of Avenue Road, Grantham: guilty of driving a Ford vehicle on Manthorpe Road, Grantham, on March 8 without being able to provide an insurance certificate when asked by a police constable. Fined £60, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Stephen William Paton, 23, of Kinoulton Court, Grantham: guilty of driving a Peugeot vehicle in Kinoulton Court without reasonable consideration for other people using the road and otherwise than in accordance with a licence on March 2. Fined £120, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs and five points on his licence.

Lukas Urbonas, 19, of Hamilton Road, Grantham: guilty of driving a Peugeot vehicle in Edinburgh Road with no insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence on March 26. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and six points on his licence.

Jay Dean James, 42, of Sidney Street, Grantham: guilty of driving a Peugeot vehicle on the A52 at Grantham with no insurance, no MOT certificate and otherwise than in accordance with a licence, on September 12, 2015. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and six points on his licence.

Shane Victor Tadman, 40, of Water Lane, South Witham: admits driving a Toyota vehicle on the A1 at Colsterworth while disqualified from driving, with no insurance and with 5.4 microgrammes of cannabis in his blood, all on July 9. Fined £100, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and banned from driving for 18 months.

Paul Richard Bostock, 31, of Larch Close, Grantham: admits two counts of assaulting a police officer in Manor Drive, Great Gonerby on August 23 and assaulting a police officer and using violence to secure entry into a property in Manor Drive on September 16. Community order made including a rehabilitation requirement, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jamie Oakes, 24, of North Parade, Grantham: guilty of failing to comply with a red light at a pelican crossing on Brook Street, Grantham, while driving a Vauxhall vehicle, and driving with no insurance or MOT certificate. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and six points on his driving licence.

Tony John Bateman, 39, of Harrow Street, Grantham: denies jointly stealing a quantity of baby food worth £20 from Lincolnshire Co-op in Grantham on May 1. Remanded on unconditional bail until February 2 for trial at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court.

Michelle Louise Beck, 31, of York Way, Grantham: denies stealing perfume worth £115 in Boots in Grantham on June 23. Remanded on bail until October 28 with conditions not to enter Boots in Grantham and to live and sleep each night at her home.

Ian Hutchinson, 38, of New Street, Grantham: admits stealing perfume worth £115 from Boots in Grantham, having in his possession cannabis and assaulting a man by beating, all on June 23. Committed to prison for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months, compensation of £115, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Stefan Krastev, 25, of Grantley Street, Grantham: accused of making three indecent images of a child, from level A to C. Sent for trial at Lincoln Crown Court on November 1, remanded into custody.

David Colin Lilley, 38, of Cambridge Street, Grantham: admits having in his possession an offensive weapon, namely a baseball bat, in Trent Road, Grantham, on August 25. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Craig David Burgess-Wood, 44, of River View Maltings, Grantham: denies assaulting a woman by beating in West Street, Barkston, on August 27. Remanded on bail until December 14 for trial at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court with conditions not to enter a property in West Street, Barkston, nor contact two named individuals.

George William Marshall, 20, of Walton Gardens, Grantham: admits using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Grantham on Spetember 4. Fined £250, £50 compensation and £30 victim surcharge.

Lee Mark Caldwell, 29, of High Street, Grantham: admits damaging a clocking in/out machine, locker and a fridge, and assaulting a man at Environcom in Grantham on August 2. Community order made including rehabilitation requirement, £200 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.